Cannon Air Force Base to commemorate POW/MIA Recognition Day with various events

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base announced Friday that the 27th Special Operations Wing will be hosting a commemoration week starting Monday, honoring prisoners of war as well as service members still missing in action.

According to a news release, POW/MIA Recognition Day is hosted on the third Friday of every September, honoring all American service members of past conflicts who are prisoners of war or missing in action. Officials state that they plan to honor 138,103 prisoners of war and 83,114 service members still missing in action.

Air Force Sergeants Association – Chapter 1255, in coordination with 27 SOW base agencies, have planned events for the week, according to the release. The events begin Monday morning with a monument clean-up at the Base Chapel. Other events throughout the week include a 24-hour vigil run, a name reading ceremony, a reveille ceremony, a memorial exhibit as well as a warrior competition.