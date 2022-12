CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base announced that it will host its first airshow since 2018 next year.

According to a news release from the Cannon Air Force Base, the airshow is scheduled for April 22, 2023, at the base. Officials said more information will be provided in the new year.

For more information, visit the Cannon Air Force Base’s website.