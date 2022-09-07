CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force base recently released information regarding the recently activated 27th Special Operations Group Detachment 1, a new flying unit that helps implement a “Force Generation” model.

According to a news release from the base, the model provides individuals, along with their families, predictability to their deployment and training to “ensure readiness, continue to develop (the) force and maintain resiliency.”

The model relies on four operational units within the United States and each squadron rotates through a 20-month, four-stage cycle of development and readiness, including individual training, unit training, joint-collective training and commitment.

“We stood up Det. 1 in an effort to get to the AFSOC we will need,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Roy, 27 SOG Det. 1 commander. “We’re already fully mission capable, using the Force Generation model with no interruption… Its extremely humbling. Being asked to stand up a new squadron has been exciting. We have experienced people who know what they’re doing. They’re excited about the future of forming our own heritage and culture at the 27 SOW.”

According to the release, Detachment 1 is expected to operate a MC-130J Commando II aircraft, which flies a “variety of low-level air refueling” missions for special operations aircraft, while also supporting infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces.

Officials said in the release that the Cannon Air Force Base to complete its restructuring in support of the new “Force Generation” model.

“For the past two decades, our mission has required Airmen to endure frequent, often last-minute, deployments,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “The Force Generation model provides an opportunity to invest equally in Airmen professional development, be more deliberate with training, and improve individual resiliency.”

