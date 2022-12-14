CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Cannon Air Force Base are partnering with the city of Clovis and the city of Portales to help those involved at the base and their families have an improved quality of life.

According to a news release from the base, each of the cities, along with the base, is expected to create sub-committees centered on improving the quality of life for those involved at the base and their families.

“Our job as a committee is to support Cannon Air Force Base, its Airmen and their families,” David Robinson, Cannon Air Force Base`s Air and Space Force civic leader, said in the release. “By providing support in the areas of education, spousal license portability, childcare, medical availability, and affordable housing the community can ensure that Airmen and their families are not asked to sacrifice their quality of life.”

Officials from the base said that this is part of the Air Force’s Five and Thrive initiative. The release said the initiative focuses on improving five quality-of-life areas, including:

Safe and affordable housing;

Medical care;

Spouse employment;

Education;

Childcare.

“We are working closely with our community partners to ensure we address these Five & Thrive initiatives that impact our daily lives here at Cannon Air Force Base,” U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander said in the release. “The subcommittees comprised of our community members are joining our efforts to tackle these long-term issues, and we would not be where we are today without them. While there is still more work to do, with the right people in place, we are headed in the right direction.”

For more information about the Cannon Air Force Base, visit its website, call 575-784-4131 or email the base.