Cannon Air Force Base partners with Ameresco for $19 million infrastructure project

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. and CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC), describing itself as a “cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy” announced a partnership with Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) and the Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy) for a $19 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) project intended to address energy and sustainability goals for Cannon AFB.

Ameresco described the project, designed by the same company, as aiming to give facility improvements and enable lower utility costs for Cannon AFB, while converting 4% of the electric energy usage onsite to renewable resources. Planned improvements include:

Upgrades to existing transformers

Direct digital controls (DDC)

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment,

1.9MW ground mount solar photovoltaic (PV) array

LED lighting retrofits for Air Commando Mission night training

Cannon AFB will expect to save around $1.1 million in the first year alone and $33 million over the course of the performance period, according to Ameresco.

“We are so honored to work with Cannon Air Force Base on this project to enhance the base’s operational efficiency and provide on-site energy generation,” said Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president and general manager of Federal Solutions at Ameresco. “Throughout our planning process, we focused on Cannon’s key project objectives to reduce energy consumption and enhance the base’s resiliency while advancing the specialized airpower and combat support mission of this essential Air Force installation.”

Construction is expected to begin in 2021, and be completed by 2023.