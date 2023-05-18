CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base announced this week that one of its colonels was relieved from command.

According to a news release from the base, Colonel Michael Shreves was relieved from command of the 27th Special Operations Group on Tuesday “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively lead the members of his command.”

“The decision to remove Col Shreves was not based on any character issue or indiscretion,” Colonel Terence Taylor, the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander, said in the release. “The 27th Special Operations Wing holds its leaders to the highest standard, and each of them bears a great responsibility to maintain good order and discipline within their formation.”

The release said that Lt. Col. Charles Hodges, the senior director of the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander Action Group, has been named the interim 27th Special Operations Group commander.