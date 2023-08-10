CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Last week, officials with the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce and Clovis Economic Development along with local New Mexico military gathered to show appreciation to Cannon Air Force Base.

According to the release, the event was held to honor those in the community that are on active duty, retired, dependents, and family members of Cannon Air Force Base.

Officials said, “This event is a unique way for our community to share our appreciation for our military residents while forging heartfelt connections with them that will last beyond their time here in Clovis.”

The event featured the Committee of Fifty and Clovis Economic Development along with the Portales Military Affairs Committee, Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce, and Roosevelt County Community Development Corporation.