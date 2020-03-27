Cannon Air Force Base Airman tests positive for COVID-19

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — An Airman at Cannon Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Cannon AFB officials, the member, while traveling out of the area on terminal leave on the east coast earlier this month, came in contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19.

When they got back, Cannon AFB said the member contacted the 24/7 Public Health Hotline and was immediately placed in self-isolation at their residence in the local area.

The member will remain in self-isolation per CDC protocols. Once they are no longer symptomatic, they will be re-evaluated for a follow-up test.

“Cannon AFB continues to work closely with our federal, state, and local health officials to ensure our detection and response efforts are coordinated during this whole-of-government effort. Our leadership and our Public Health Team are constantly and vigilantly monitoring the situation. Protecting our people and our community, while maintaining mission readiness, is our top priority and we and will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

