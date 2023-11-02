CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 27th Special Operations Wing announced that the final PFAS virtual update of the year will take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 14.

According to the release, this meeting will provide updates on the per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) investigation.

Officials said the Restoration Projects Manager from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will be in attendance to provide investigation updates and to answer public PFAS questions.

The release stated that this meeting is open to the public but guests must RSVP before 3 p.m. on Nov 12, to receive the Zoom access information.

To RSVP for this virtual meeting contact the Spokeswoman for the 27th Special Operations Wing Jozlin Molette by emailing jozlin.molette@us.af.mil.