Cannon AFB hosting virtual meeting to update on PFAS

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The 27th Special Operations Wing said it is hosting a virtual public meeting on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. to provide updates to the Department of the Air Force’s on its ongoing efforts to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that were identified at Cannon Air Force Base.

This is the fourth quarterly meeting that is focused on the Air Force’s response to PFAS and environmental project managers from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will provide program status updates and answer questions from the public about PFAS said CAFB.

The meeting is virtual and open to the public via Zoom. More information and a recording can be found here.