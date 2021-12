AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided an update after North 335 at Eastern was closed in both the eastbound and westbound lanes Wednesday morning because of an accident.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials previously said that a semi-truck overturned "with possible hazardous material.” At the time, Potter County Fire-Rescue members posted a photo of the scene to social media, echoing other calls by responding officials for drivers to avoid the area.