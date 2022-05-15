CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday officials from the 27TH Special Operations Wing Public Affairs (SOWPA) report that Baskin Young was found dead on May 12 in his off-base apartment in Melrose, N.M.

According to a SOWPA press release, Young was a 1st Class Emerald Airman and a Structural Apprentice from the 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron.

“He was known as the go-to Airman. He was able to complete any task with exceptional craftsmanship,” said Master Sergeant Dustin Clayton, 27 SOCES Structures Section Chief. “His teammates often describe him as a selfless servant to the shop, always showing up with excitement and energy to motivate others.”

Young entered the Air Force on December 1, 2020, where he attended the Structural Apprentice course at the Naval Construction and Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi before arriving at Cannon Airforce Base in July 2021.

“Team Cannon is heartbroken by the loss of A1C Baskin-Young. Our hearts are with Emerald’s family, friends and co-workers during this emotional time,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “We will continue to come together to support those most deeply affected during this painful period.”

SOWPA reports that details surrounding the death of Young are under investigation.