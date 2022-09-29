CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A U.S. Air Force Airman was found dead in his home in Clovis on Tuesday, according to a news release from Cannon AFB Public Affairs.

The man, identified by Cannon Air Force Base officials as U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan M. Johnson, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130 aerospace propulsion journeyman, was found dead at his home off of the base in Clovis on Tuesday.

“Team Cannon is deeply saddened by the loss of A1C Nathan Johnson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nathan’s family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time,” U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander said in the release.

The release states that details about his death are still under investigation.