Cannon AFB advances PFAS remedial investigation

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) is asking local landowners near Cannon Air Force Base for access to their property to enable contractors to extract water and soil samples in order to determine the extent of PFAS contamination and work to address it, that according to a press release from Cannon AFB.

CAFB said AFCEC is waiting to receive back signed access agreements before proceeding with the sampling of off-base water and soil. The samples will determine where and how far PFAS has traveled, and help with the best course of action to begin clean-up efforts according to the press release.

CAFB said the Department of the Air Force completed an off-base site inspection which determined three sites near CAFB exceeded the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Lifetime Health Advisory of PFAS in drinking water.

CAFB continues to say it was prioritized in the top 10 active Air Force bases and awarded a RI contract which consisted of a detailed investigation determining the potential impact and necessary clean-up efforts for soil and water.