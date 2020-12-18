Canine officer and suspect are injured during an incident in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A canine officer and suspect were injured during an incident in Clovis, earlier this morning.

25-year-old Efrain Moreno would not stop his vehicle when officers tried to pull him over at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police chased him for about an hour during which, police said, Moreno pointed what appeared to be a gun at them, before using spike strips to stop him.

A canine officer was deployed and bit Moreno who drove off while the dog was still engaged.

That is when Clovis police said the canine officer was injured.

Moreno later crashed west of the Texico city limits and was taken into custody.

Moreno is facing multiple charges for running from police and injuring the dog.