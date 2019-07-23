Campaign videos serve as backdrop to state websites

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Webpages for two independent state agencies are blurring the lines between governance and politicking by using video footage from campaign ads as a backdrop for information about government services.

On the State Land Office website , agency chief Stephanie Garcia Richard runs along the rim of a vast desert canyon in video images from a political ad paid for by her campaign committee.

Agency spokeswoman Angie Poss on Tuesday said no state money was used in the video’s production and that it also shows landscapes, industries and interests that affect work at the agency.

The backsplash for the Office of the State Auditor’s home page is the same video footage from a 2018 campaign ad for State Auditor Brian Colón that was paid for by his campaign committee.