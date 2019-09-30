Bronze Shoes Stolen From Veterans Memorial

New Mexico authorities are working to find out who stole several pairs of bronze shoes off an Albuquerque veterans memorial.

“Some unknown person’s came and stole the bronze shoes for each of the various military sights that honor the veterans that served in the war on terrorism,” said James Lehner, Vice President for the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Foundation.

The shoes were likely worth thousands of dollars.

“I think that it’s a crying shame,” Lehner said. “It’s very sad that someone would desecrate this memorial honoring those that have served.”

