Brittany Alert for missing New Mexico man

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police have issued a Brittany Alert for Kelton Yazzie, 41, of Gamerco, NM, a small community north of Gallup, NM.

The police said Kelton Yazzie was last seen on Jan. 11 at around 9 a.m. leaving 709 Granite, in Gamerco, NM on foot.

Kelton Yazzie is described as a male who is 5’10” tall, weighing 193 with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing light blue pants, a black beanie, and a black, blue, or green sweater.

The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office in Gallup requests information on Yazzie’s whereabouts be called in to 505-863-1410 or dial 911.