Breaking Bad-themed store to open in Albuquerque’s Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s clear that Albuquerque residents are proud of the city’s representation in the hit TV show, Breaking Bad. But one local duo felt like something was missing: a place where fans can get their Breaking Bad fix.

Even with the success of the Breaking Bad RV Tours, Marq Smith and Ed Candelaria still felt like Albuquerque needed another way to celebrate the hit TV series.

“Atlanta, Georgia is big on Walking Dead. There’s a Walking Dead store there. We got that idea if they can do it, why can’t we have a store in New Mexico, in Albuquerque?” says Candelaria.

That’s when the duo came up with The Breaking Bad Store ABQ, located right in Old Town.

“We were thinking, what about a store? What about a museum strictly for those things? Then the opportunity presented itself,” says Smith.

The founder of the Breaking Bad RV Tours offered up his Old Town gift shop to Smith and Candelaria. It’s a decision he says only made sense, and he’s planning on making it the last stop on his tour once the shop opens next year.

“I believe this is going to be an extremely successful business because of the popularity of the RV tours, now we can have an actual location that we can drop people off at and they can get their Breaking Bad fix,” says Frank Sandoval.

Smith and Candelaria say this shop will have one-of-a-kind merchandise that can’t be found anywhere else.

“We’ll also have artists who do Breaking Bad art, local artists who are inspired by Breaking Bad and do their own art as well,” says Smith.

Aside from being a gift shop, they hope it’s an experience people won’t forget.

“Are going to make it an interactive store as well. We’re going to have photo-ops where people can take pictures on the Saul bench, Saul’s office. You can be Walter White in hazmat suit,” says Smith.

They also say some people might recognize a few familiar faces.

“We’re going to say this, you never know. You never know who might stop here,” says Candelaria.

The Breaking Bad Store ABQ plans to have a soft opening after New Year’s Day and a grand opening on January 4, 2020.

