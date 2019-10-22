‘Breaking Bad’ beer sells out within 3 hours in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A beer named after the AMC-TV hit series “Breaking Bad” and brewed by an actor from the show sold out after its debut.

KOB-TV reports “Breaking Bad” fans lined up at three Albuquerque Costcos, but the brew was gone within three hours.

Dean Norris, who played a DEA agent in the series, started to brew German lager, Schraderbräu, following the premiere of Netflix’s “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” earlier this month.

Norris says he will launch the beer nationwide soon.

“Breaking Bad” follows an Albuquerque high school chemistry teacher turned meth lord, Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. The series ran from 2008 to 2013.