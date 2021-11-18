Breaking: Amber alert canceled for missing 10-year-old out of Albuquerque, suspect vehicle stopped near Bushland

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to New Mexico State Police, an amber alert issued for a 10-year-old boy missing out of Albuquerque has been canceled and the child has been found safe.

Earlier today New Mexico State Police issued an Amber Alert for a 10-year-old boy out of Albuquerque.

NMSP reported the boy wasn’t seen since November 5, 2021, and was believed to be in danger. Authorities stated that he was believed to be with his mother, Jaqueline Haymon.

According to Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas, the suspect vehicle passed through Oldham County and plate readers picked up the suspected vehicle’s plates.

Deputies in the area got a call and went to the area where the suspect vehicle was last seen. Sheriff Thomas said Haymon was arrested.

Potter County dispatch reported to MyHighPlains.com that the suspect vehicle was stopped near Bushland.

Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office said the amber alert was initiated by Homeland Security and was a federal case.

According to NMSP, on Nov. 18, 2021, a district court judge in Albuquerque issued an emergency custody order that granted the child’s biological father custody due to “grave concern of the well-being and safety of the child.” There was also a bench warrant issued for Jaqueline Haymon’s arrest.

According to court documents, a judge ordered Haymon three times to say where the child was located but she refused. Documents say leading up to the custody hearing, she sent up to 70 letters which they describe as gibberish to the court and didn’t show up when asked.