Body of missing woman found in SUV in New Mexico reservoir

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — A sheriff says a Truth or Consequences woman missing since late January has been found dead in her SUV after it was discovered in Elephant Butte Reservoir.

Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton said there was no immediate indication of foul play in the death of 88-year-old Janet Lorraine Mimovich.

Hamilton said investigators believed Mimovich got disoriented while driving home after dining out.

The sheriff said state park workers spotted Mimovich’s silver Mercedes SUV on Monday when part of it emerged from the water when they raised a cable anchoring a boat dock.

Hamilton said authorities previously searched in the area unsuccessfully because they suspected Mimovich took the wrong road while returning home.