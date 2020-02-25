Body of missing New Mexico woman found in Arizona identified

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have positively identified a woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona.

Sasha Krause was last seen more than a month ago picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church in northwestern New Mexico.

A camper found her body late last week north of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Authorities used fingerprints collected at the scene and matched them with Krause’s driver’s license record in Texas to positively identify her.

The investigation into how she died is ongoing.

The Coconino County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday that the results of an autopsy will take a few weeks.