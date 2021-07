CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis said the BNSF railroad crossing on south Norris Street will be closed from 7 a.m. on August 2 to 5 p.m. on August 5.

The City said the closure is for repairs to be conducted by RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.

The City is asking the public to adhere to all traffic signs during this time.