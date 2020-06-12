Besieged hospital on edge of Navajo Nation fires CEO

In this May 7, 2020, photo, medical staff from Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital put on protective equipment as they work at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site outside the hospital in Gallup, N.M. Of about 500 medical and support staff, at least 32 hospital workers have become infected, and doctors and nurses say that they all live with the fear of spreading the virus to their colleagues and relatives. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The board of a rural New Mexico hospital that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic has fired the chief executive.

An email sent to staff at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup on Thursday said the CEO’s termination was effective immediately and a search would begin soon for a replacement.

The hospital came under fire in recent weeks after it laid off nurses in March and then was overwhelmed by the pandemic.

Some employees protested inadequate staffing and urged the CEO to resign.

He has defended his handling of the pandemic and said decisions on staffing and medical care were not his alone.