Besieged hospital on edge of Navajo Nation fires CEO

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The board of a rural New Mexico hospital that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic has fired the chief executive.
An email sent to staff at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup on Thursday said the CEO’s termination was effective immediately and a search would begin soon for a replacement.
The hospital came under fire in recent weeks after it laid off nurses in March and then was overwhelmed by the pandemic.
Some employees protested inadequate staffing and urged the CEO to resign.
He has defended his handling of the pandemic and said decisions on staffing and medical care were not his alone.