Bernalillo police officers involved in a fatal shooting

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New Mexico State Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting involving police officers from the town of Bernalillo.

They say Bernalillo police were dispatched about a shots-fired call at an apartment around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing a man with a gun.

He was later identified as 28-year-old Fabian Rivera of Bernalillo.

Two Bernalillo police officers fired shots at Rivera, who was transported to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

State Police say details about the incident including what led up to the shooting is under investigation.

