Bernalillo deputy shoots, injures person during traffic stop

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a person during a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened after the deputy pulled over a vehicle on Albuquerque’s west side Saturday evening.

KOB-TV reports the person’s injuries are not life threatening. Authorities say the deputy fired after perceiving a threat but did not elaborate.

Three people were in the vehicle that was pulled over. One of them, who was not shot, was arrested on a felony warrant.

