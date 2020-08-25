Bernalillo County deputy fatally shoots 1; sparks protest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say at least one deputy fatally shot a person while responding to a report of gunfire in a neighborhood north of Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says multiple deputies responded to a report of “an armed subject firing rounds” Monday around 4 p.m.

Gonzales says the subject shot in the direction of the deputies, who then returned fire.

The subject died on the scene. No deputies were injured.

No further information on the shooting was released.

Deputy Joseph Montiel declined to answer questions about how many officers fired and whether the person who was killed was male or female.