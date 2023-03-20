NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring “professional bear huggers.” The department is looking for conservation officers who are willing to work hands-on with wildlife in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says candidates “must have [the] ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl into a bear den, and have the trust in your coworkers to keep you safe during the process.”

The deadline to apply for the position is Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, and applications can be submitted on the department’s website at wildlife.state.nm.us. Educational requirements include a Bachelor of Science degree or a degree in any related field listed on their website.