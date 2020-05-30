Balloon fiesta organizers hold out hope for October event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Organizers say it’s “full speed ahead” as they plan for this year’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by New Mexico’s largest city, the annual event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and ballooning teams from around the world for nine days in early October.

The fiesta’s director of operations says officials are considering a few options and are hopeful the event can still happen.

But he also acknowledged that the plans have to be flexible.

State officials have said it’s unlikely they’ll permit large gatherings any time soon despite easing other restrictions as part of a phased reopening of New Mexico’s economy.