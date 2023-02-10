SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — Defense Attorneys for Alec Baldwin are looking to disqualify New Mexico State Representative Andrea Reeb, from prosecuting Baldwin’s criminal case, according to court documents recently filed in the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe County.

Reeb, the former New Mexico 9th Judicial District Attorney, had her appointment as special prosecutor in the case finalized last week. According to the documents filed on Tuesday, Baldwin’s attorneys are fighting that decision.

As was previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Baldwin and a weapons specialist were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer and the injury of another on the Film set of “Rust.”

The court documents cite Article III of the New Mexico Constitution, stating that Section I Article III of the New Mexico Constitution says a “sitting member of the Legislature may not ‘exercise any powers properly belonging’ to either the executive or Judicial Branch.”

Baldwin’s lawyers claim in the documents that the appointment as special prosecutor in the case would give Reeb power that belongs to the executive and judicial branches, arguing that it would be unconstitutional.

Reeb resigned from her position as DA to run for state representative in March 2022. Court documents state that on Aug. 3, 2022, she secured the Republican nomination but prior to the general election, the DA of the First Judicial District announced Reeb’s appointment as special prosecutor.

Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the film set of ‘Rust’, were scheduled to first appear in court by videoconference in late February.