Authorities seek to stem crime in New Mexico oilfields

FILE – This April 9, 2014 file photo shows oil rigs in the Loco Hills field on U.S. Highway 82 in Eddy County, near Artesia, N.M., one of the most active regions of the Permian Basin. Authorities in New Mexico rich oil and gas region say they have participated in a recent blitz targeting thefts and burglaries in the oilfields. (AP Photo/Jeri Clausing, File)

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in a New Mexico region that is rich in oil and gas say they have participated in a recent blitz targeting thefts and burglaries in the oilfields.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage said detectives and deputies conducted an operation last week at various oilfields amid concerns over crime.

Earlier this year, the Eddy County Sheriff’s office investigated an alleged theft from Concho Resources near Carlsbad.

The estimated loss from 139 stolen barrels of crude oil was around $7,000.

The sheriff’s office said an estimated $35,000 of oilfield equipment was allegedly stolen from Tiger Industrial in July 2018.