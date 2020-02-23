Authorities: Body resembles that of missing New Mexico woman

Authorities are investigating whether a body found in northern Arizona is that of a northwestern New Mexico woman reported missing over a month ago.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico says it was notified Friday by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona of the discovery of a body matching the general description of 27-year-old Sasha Krause, a Farmington-area resident.

She was last seen the evening of Jan. 18 picking up items items from the Farmington Mennonite Church where her car was found parked outside.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy will be conducted as early as Monday to establish the identity and to determine cause of death.