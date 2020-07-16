Auditor seeks probe of Albuquerque police overtime ‘abuse’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state auditor is seeking an investigation into what he calls potential criminal activity around overtime abuse within Albuquerque police.

State Auditor Brian Colón said Wednesday he is asking New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas to join him with a probe of the state’s largest police department.

Colón also says he has designated the city of Albuquerque for a special audit to examine the allegations of overtime abuse and policy violations.

A spokesman for Albuquerque police did not immediately return an email.