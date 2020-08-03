Auditor: Albuquerque council’s trip cost city $4K too much

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state auditor says the city of Albuquerque should ask a councilor to repay $4,000 for a trip to three East Coast cities.

The Albuquerque Journal reports State Auditor Brian Colón said his review of a 14-day trip by City Councilor Klarissa Peña found extra costs that violate city policies on reimbursements.

Peña says she is committed to repaying the city.

The review came after Pena traveled in June with family to Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington to attend a conference for city council presidents.

Records show Pena billed the city $3,290 for train tickets and another $2,082 for hotels.