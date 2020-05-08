Audit slams Española Public Schools’ finances

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted:

SANTA FE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — An audit has found a financial takeover of the Española Public School District by state officials in 2016 led to a series of mistakes costing millions of dollars.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the district’s annual audit for fiscal year 2019, performed by Las Cruces-based firm Fierro and Fierro, found 17 instances of noncompliance in Española Public Schools’ finances.

Those findings range from uncashed checks worth more than $140,000 to school accounts not matching New Mexico Public Education Department cash reports.

Department spokeswoman Nancy Martira says the department was still reviewing the findings.

