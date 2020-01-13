Attorneys expect more Santa Fe police evidence problems

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys say a scathing report that found dozens of issues with the Santa Fe Police Department’s handling and storage of evidence is just the beginning.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports an audit from a public safety consultant release Friday found that evidence for a sexual assault from 2015, “could not be located after a prolonged search.”

The audit also found that 40 percent of inventory for misdemeanor cases should be disposed because it was held past the statute of limitations.

Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur says the report shows that police and prosecution practices have to be challenged around the state.