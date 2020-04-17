Attorney general: Retirement community didn’t follow orders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is investigating an Albuquerque retirement community where dozens of residents and employees have become infected with the coronavirus.

Balderas said in a letter sent Thursday to La Vida Llena officials that preliminary findings indicate the company failed to follow public health orders, didn’t establish a means of communicating with residents and discouraged personnel from wearing personal protective equipment.

La Vida Llena officials say they’ve taken action over the past month to follow the directives and orders issued by state and federal agencies.

New Mexico has about 1,600 cases and nearly four dozen deaths due to the virus.