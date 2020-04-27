At urging of mayor, some stores reopen in New Mexico town

Grants, New Mexico Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks holds a warning issued by New Mexico State Police as the city-owned golf course in Grants continued to operate Monday, April 27, 2020, despite a public health order that shuttered nonessential businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of a small New Mexico city and several dozen supporters rallied as he encouraged business owners to defy a public health order by the governor that shuttered nonessential shops to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Grants Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks said Monday that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was killing the state’s economy over “a little bug.”

More than 2,700 people in New Mexico have been infected and close to 100 have died.

State Police have warned that any businesses that violate the order could face citations and fines.

So far, officers have issued 124 cease-and-desist orders and only four citations statewide since late March.