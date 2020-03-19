Artist sues Meow Wolf over copyright infringement claim

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An artist whose quirky Space Owl features prominently in Meow Wolf’s wildly successful interactive art exhibit is suing the company and its founder for copyright infringement.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Lauren Adele Oliver says in her lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court that the art collective convinced her to install a sculpture of Space Owl in its House of Eternal Return by offering her membership in the group and an “artist revenue share.”

Oliver says the group then backpedaled and offered her a choice between selling the character outright for pennies on the dollar or removing it without any additional compensation.

Meow Wolf Vice President of Marketing Didi Bethurum calls the allegations “baseless.”