ARRESTED: Albuquerque man for ‘shooting at cars’ in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One man was arrested for trying to get parked motorist to exit their vehicles while armed with a firearm in the early morning hours on July 7, according to the New Mexico State Police.

Adam Romanek, 26, of Albuquerque had stolen a silver 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt from his father in Albuquerque New Mexico police said, and at around 5:30 a.m., Romanek stopped at the rest stop on I-40 east at milepost 252 and got out of the stolen vehicle with a gun and tried to get parked drivers to get out of their vehicle, the police detailed. Investigators said Romanek was unsuccessful in his attempt.

New Mexico police said Romanek then drove the stolen car to U.S. Highway 84 in Santa Rosa where he parked near a house and fired at a moving car traveling south on U.S. 84 and damaged that car by gunfire. The police explained the stolen vehicle was located a short time later by the Santa Rosa Police Department on Interstate 40 near milepost 273 where Romanek got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene on foot.

The New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and the Albuquerque Police Air Unit responded to assist in locating Romanek, who was captured without incident.

Romanek was booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center and charged with:

Aggravated Battery (deadly weapon) Possession of a stolen vehicle Shooting at or from a motor vehicle Resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer Negligent use of a deadly weapon Possession of a firearm by a felon

If you have any information on this incident or believe you were a victim of the crime, please contact the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau at (505) 383-0479.