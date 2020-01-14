Aquifer storage well marks first for New Mexico utility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest water utility has started operating its first aquifer storage well.

Testing of the new direct injection system began Monday on Albuquerque’s north side.

The well will allow excess surface water to be stored underground for later use, keeping it safe from any losses due to evaporation.

Officials say the $1 million well is part of a larger water management strategy that also includes conservation and re-use.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority says the new well is the first of several planned wells to come online in the utility’s service area.