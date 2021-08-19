Four officers injured after responding to robbery in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says four officers are injured following a shooting in northeast Albuquerque Thursday morning. Police say this was a robbery gone wrong at the Dutch Brothers near Mountain and Juan Tabo.

Police say one suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. Several others have been detained. APD was searching for another suspect. However, they say a second suspect has been detained and taken into custody.

At this time, police believe there are no other outstanding offenders.

During a news briefing, APD says one officer is in critical condition after taking a bullet to the chest above his vest. The second officer was shot in the arm and is currently in surgery. The third officer was shot in the center of his bulletproof vest. The fourth officer was injured with shrapnel/glass.

This is an active situation near Juan Tabo between Lomas and Constitution. Around 10:30 a.m., Kennedy Middle School, Jackson Middle School, Chelwood Elementary School, Tomasita Elementary School, McCollum Elementary School and Manzano High School were in a shelter in place. At 12:27 p.m., the shelter in place was lifted.

Anyone with photos or video evidence in the investigation can be made anonymous tips through this portal.

@ABQPOLICE officers are receiving emergency care after being shot in the line of duty this morning. This is a horrific act of violence and Liz and I join our community in praying for the officers, their families, and the team working to find the remaining suspect. — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) August 19, 2021