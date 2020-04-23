Another official in Rio Arriba County facing charges

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — Another official in a New Mexico county where its sheriff is facing charges is in legal trouble.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the New Mexico Attorney General’s office says former Rio Arriba County Commissioner Barney Trujillo made over $100,000 from three contracts with Española Public Schools without a proper business license.

The office says Trujillo also never disclosed that he contributed to the campaigns of two school board members, which is a violation of governmental conduct laws.

In addition, investigators say the 39-year-old Trujillo ran illegal school board meetings, even though he wasn’t a member.

He faces three counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and one count of failing to disclose campaign contributions.

His attorney declined to comment.