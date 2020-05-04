Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order

EUNICE, N.M. (Hobbs News-Sun) — Another small city in New Mexico is vowing to reopen despite a statewide health order to keep nonessential businesses closed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports officials with Eunice say the southeastern New Mexico city will open its library, youth center, and activity center two weeks ahead of a plan outlined by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Eunice City Manager Jordan Yutzy says the city sent Lujan Grisham a letter outlining plans to reopen and asked for a response by April 30.

Yutzy says the city never got a response from the governor, so officials will begin their own plan for a phased-in reopening.

Lujan Grisham says cities that reopen early face fines.