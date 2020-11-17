Annual Cops & Kids Christmas Event cancelled due to COVID-19

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department has announced that the annual Cops & Kids Christmas Event has been cancelled.

From the announcement, “For the safety of our citizens and children, we will not be able to have this year’s Cops & Kids Christmas event. Not only would we be placing the officers, volunteers, children and families at risk of exposure, we would be setting an example to the community to disregard safe shopping practices set forth to reduce the spread of this virus.”

“Believe me when I say we are as disappointed as you are because there are a lot of people that love being involved in putting smiles on kids and families faces.” Douglas R. Ford, Chief of Police of Clovis, said. “I believe we will get through this season and look forward to a better 2021 by keeping our Community strong and healthy.”

The Clovis Police Department asks that locals wear a mask in public, wash hands often, and keep social distancing practices.