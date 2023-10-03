ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Angel Fire Resort in northern New Mexico announced that it will open on Dec. 15 for the 2023-2024 ski season, and is preparing to stay open for a full week longer than usual due to forecasted heavy snows brought by El Niño weather conditions.

“A strong El Niño is on the horizon, and history tells us that it often brings heavy snowfall to Angel Fire. This means this winter promises to be one for the books, with powder days you won’t want to miss,” explained Greg Ralph, director of marketing at Angel Fire Resort.

Because of the expected impact of El Niño, resort officials said the winter season will run from Dec. 15, 2023 – March 24, 2024.

Angel Fire Resort said that it will use upgraded, energy-efficient snow-making equipment to prepare for the season opening as soon as temperatures drop, though it will continue to look forward to heavy snow expected to start in the first part of the new year to facilitate the longer season.

This longer-season impact of El Niño comes as the weather pattern is expected to bring higher levels of precipitation and cooler weather to the High Plains region and much of New Mexico. While the full impact of the weather pattern is not expected to hit the region until mid-November, as noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, it will likely be in full force by the time the ski resort opens.

Throughout the season, the resort said it will host a rotating series of “snow-play activities” at the base, including snowman-making contests, ice sculpture demonstrations, relay games and snowball fights. There will also be firepits and chairs at the base, as well as non-skiing activities including:

A 2-lane tubing hill;

An old-fashioned sledding hill;

An increase in après hour activities for both kids and couples; and

Summit dinner and guided stargazing tours.

Alongside other non-skiing activities such as mixology classes and horse-drawn sleigh rides, the resort said it will offer on-mountain activities for families including:

Private Ski Lessons – For smaller children just learning how to ski and snowboard;

Lil’ Jalapeno’s Program – A full-day ski program paced for 3-year-olds;

Lil’ Poppers Snowboard Program – A full-day snowboard program for 4-5-year-olds to complement the Lil’ Chile Ski Program; and

A discounted season pass for children 6 years old and under and seniors 75 years old and over, or day skiing passes for as low as $21.

The resort noted that it is also the only one in New Mexico to offer night skiing and snowboarding, which now have additional nights and extended hours. The resort also noted it has updated views of the ski mountain and surrounding peaks online available through its webcam feed.

Major events of the season noted by Angel Fire Resort included:

Dec. 15 – Opening Day

Dec. 24 – Christmas Even parade with Santa

Dec. 25 – Santa’s Helpers Scavenger Hunt

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Party at the Village Haus

TBD – Moonlight Dinner and Stargazing Tours

Feb. 10 – USASA Slalom on Exhibition & USASA night time Rail Jam

Feb. 11 – USASA Slopestyle in Liberation Park

Feb. 13 – Angel Fire Mardi Gras Celebration

Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day Moonlight Snowshoe and dinner

Feb. 24-25 – USASA Border/Skier Cross Jedi Challenge

March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt

March 24 – Closing Day

More information on the resort and its offerings can be found on its website.