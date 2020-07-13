Amid pandemic, Hatch Chile Festival canceled for 1st time

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, green chile from Hatch, N. M., goes on sale at a roadside roasting stand in Santa Fe, N.M. Organizers of the annual Hatch Chile Festival said Monday, July 6, 2020, that COVID-19 had forced the cancellation of the event for the first time in its 49-year-old history. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee,File)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — This year’s Hatch Chile Festival has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports organizers recently announced that COVID-19 had forced the cancellation of the event for the first time in its 49-year history.

The fiesta is usually held over Labor Day weekend in Hatch, New Mexico — the chile capital of the world.

The festival’s president said it would have been impossible to keep every area clean and disinfected at the event that normally hosts tens of thousands of people.