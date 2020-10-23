Amended public health order in effect in Santa Fe

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her weekly update on COVID-19 and the state’s effort to contain it during a virtual news conference from the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health and workplace safety officials detailed new enhanced mitigation efforts to crack down on COVID-19 throughout the state.

The Governor’s office says this is a more targeted and moderated approach intended to break the chain of escalating statewide infections and prevent the virus from overwhelming state hospitals without having to close businesses.

The state’s newest mitigation efforts include an enhanced strategy for enforcing safety requirements at food and drink establishments by offering limited indoor-dining options, a targeting of higher-risk hotspots where places of business are reporting clusters of infections, and a statewide mandatory closing time for retail entities among other measures.

The Governor’s office amended public health order incorporates the following amendments as quoted:

Businesses that incur four rapid responses – which incur when an employer reports, as required, an incidence of COVID-19 in the workplace to the state Environment Department, which oversees state occupational heal and safety efforts – over a two-week period will be required to close for two weeks. This closure requirement will apply to food and drink establishments, close-contact businesses, retail spaces and places of lodging.

All retail establishments must close by 10 p.m. each night, in alignment with the state’s requirement that food and drink establishments serving alcohol must close by 10 p.m. Retail establishments are defined in the public health order as businesses selling goods or services directly to a customer and include grocery stores and “big box” stores.

Food and drink establishments that complete the New Mexico Safe Certification training program, which educates workers about the state’s required and recommended COVID-Safe Practices, may continue to offer limited indoor dining at a maximum of 25 percent occupancy as of Friday, Oct. 20. Food and drink establishments that are not New Mexico Safe Certified as of Friday, Oct. 30, may continue to provide outdoor dine-in service at 75 percent of maximum occupancy with table at least six feet apart among other required COVID-Safe Practices but may not provide indoor dine-in service Restaurants wishing to continue limited indoor dining must consent, as part of the certification program, to spot testing of employees by the state Department of Health. The Department of Health will prioritize spot-testing for establishments in high-risk counties where the spread of the virus is greatest. Restaurants wishing to continue limited indoor dining must require customers who dine onsite to list their names and contact information on a logbook, and retain the information for no less than three weeks, to assist state regulators in contact-tracing efforts. Previously, this contribution to contact-tracing efforts was only recommended as part of the state’s COVID-Safe Practices.



These mitigation efforts are supplemental to the states most recent enhanced regulations.

The Governor’s office has closed state museum and historical sites, and maximum occupancy restrictions remain in place for businesses and different industries and in-person entities along with the state wide requirement that all individuals wear facemasks in public.

“Please stay home,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Please, when you must go out, wear a mask, and avoid groups. Shop alone – don’t bring the whole family. Over the next week, two weeks, three weeks, please be extremely conservative in deciding how much time to spend outside of the home. The visit to friends can wait – it’s not worth your life, or theirs. The visit to family can wait – it’s not worth your life, or theirs. Take care and take caution, and we will successfully protect our hospitals and health care workers.”

The Governor’s office says the amended public health order is effective through Nov. 13

