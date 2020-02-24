Amber Alert issued in Albuquerque for missing 2-year-old

The following is information for the distribution of an Amber Alert from the Albuquerque Police Department. For any questions, please contact the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-COPS

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the publics assistance in locating Johnny Arias, a 2-year-old Hispanic male, 2 feet tall, weighing approximately 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Johnny was last seen at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 9827 Sun Chaser Trail SW in Albuquerque New Mexico. It is unknown what Johnny is wearing. He was taken by his biological father Jose Rito Arias a 28-year-old Hispanic male. Jose is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. They are driving a 2011 black KIA Sorento with a New Mexico turquoise centennial plate number of MLC-370 It is unknown where Jose has taken the child. Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Johnny Arias. Johnny Arias is missing and is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-COPS or dial 911.